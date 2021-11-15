The Ultimate Winter TV Guide

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

‘Tis the season to binge-watch all your favorite shows and movies as Thanksgiving slowly approaches and we prepare for Christmas. Whether you’re looking for something for the family, or just a new TV drama series to indulge in with your besties, there’s something perfect for everyone in our holiday TV guide. So sit back and relax and get into some of these fun Black-centric TV shows and movies for the holiday season and even the new year.

Bruised

Halle Berry will make her highly anticipated directorial debut on Nov. 17 when her action-packed movie Bruised hits theaters. The film follows the Academy Award winner’s character Jackie Justice – a mixed martial arts fighter who strives to make a comeback in the sports world after previously leaving her notable career to battle a few personal struggles of her own. Down on her luck and simmering with rage, Jackie attempts to enter the ring again, but life forces her to deal with another unexpected challenge when her estranged son pops up back into her life after she had let him go as an infant. Can’t make it to the theaters to see Bruised come Nov. 17? No worries! The movie will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 24.

The Soul Train Awards

Another year, another Soul Train Awards and it’s coming up on Nov. 28th. This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the famous dance show’s legacy which first made its debut on Oct. 2, 1971. The awards show will honor the best of the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop and we can’t wait to see who wins big. Martin stars Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campell will host the ceremony again this year and the show will be recorded at the legendary Apollo Theater in NYC, according to Billboard. This is the first time that the show has been hosted in New York in its 34-year-long history of being syndicated so, you know they’re going to do it big this year. Tune in on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Coins Forever

It’s the final chapter of the Coins franchise. Madison and Alec are beginning to take their romance to the next level but trouble awaits the couple as new distractions threaten to derail the fate of their relationship. Watch the premiere of Coins Forever on Nov. 14 on TV One

And Just Like That

Our girls are back! There’s been talk about a Sex In The City Reboot but no one was quite sure how the new show would be written given Sarah Jessica Parker’s odd fall out with Kim Cattrall who played everyone’s fave on the show, Samantha Jones. Well, Miranda Hobbs, Carrie Bradshaw, and Charlotte York are officially back together and it looks like Nicole Ari Parker will be joining the cast as Carrie’s best buddy, who’s a documentarian, apparently. It will be interesting to see how the storyline plays out without Cattrall, but it’s exciting nonetheless. And Just Like That will hit HBO Max come December 2022.

Line Sisters

It’s a forthcoming A&E drama that will have you holding on to your seat with every twist and turn. Line Sisters follows four sorority sisters- Valerie (LeToya Luckett), Cassandra (Kierra Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Ta’Rhonda Jones;) and Dominique (Drew Sidora) – as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The Alpha Beta Omega Sorority mates share a dark secret and we’re not talking about what they had to do to get into the group either. During their outing, strange things start to happen and the eery presence that’s haunting them could be the very thing that tears them apart and unlocks their decades-long hidden secret. Be on the lookout for this Lifetime thriller come 2022.

Harlem

Harlem is a new comedy that follows a group of stylish and ambitious gal pals in Harlem NY. Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who knows all about dating but falls short when it comes to her own love life. Tye, a successful queer dating app creator performs to keep her vulnerable side hidden from romantic parents while Quin is a hopeless romantic striving to run a successful business. There’s also Angie, a confident and free-spirited singer who lives rent-free with her buddy Quin. Together, all three girls strive to level up their careers and relationships in the big city. Check out the first season of Harlem when it drops on Dec. 3 on Prime Video.

Queens

Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez are absolutely hilarious in ABC’s sitcom Queens which made its debut back in September. The upcoming holidays will give you more than enough time to catch up on what you’ve missed. The real-life musicians transform into the Nasty B*tches, a fictional all-female hip-hop group that grew famous in the 90s. Now, almost two decades later, the show details the group’s struggle to make a comeback in the industry. Watch it on Tuesday at 10 pm EST on ABC and stream it on Hulu, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

Event planner Amy (Michelle Argyris) helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas (Asia’h Epperson) plan her holiday family reunion, but Amy has her work cut out for her. As they prepare for the big event, the ambitious planner must navigate Tiffanie’s challenging family dynamics as well as her feelings for Tiffanie’s hot cousin, Calvin, played by Alonzo B. Slater. The film also co-stars Vanessa E. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Catherine Haena Kim. Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion officially premiers Nov. 29 at 8 pm ET/PT.

A Holiday Chance

Two sisters named Noel and Naomi Chance played by Nafessa Williams and Sharon Leal, must put aside their childhood rivalry to help out their father, Garvin Chance’s (Richard Lawson) struggling multi-million-dollar film production company as the Christmas holiday quickly approaches. A Holiday Chance showcases the perfect blend of yuletide cheer, drama, and tons of laughs for all families to enjoy this season. A Holiday Chance will premiere in select theaters on Nov. 24.

Essence Atkins & Golden Brooks On Black Love, Sisterhood And Redefining The Leading Lady

The Ultimate Winter TV Guide

Jonica ‘JoJo’ Gibbs On Representing For Masculine-Presenting Queer Women Of Color On BET’s ‘Twenties’

Christina Elmore Thought ‘Insecure’ Fans Would Love Condola After The ‘Pressure, Okay?!’ Episode

Classic Black Holiday Films To Watch With The Family

OWN’s Holiday Lineup Brings The Food Fights, Holiday Romance And Sisterly Love

Skyh Black Says Girlfriend KJ Smith Taught Him How To Be A Leading Man By Being An ‘Exemplary Leading Lady’

The Ultimate Winter TV Guide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: