Dwayne Johnson Makes An Argument For Urinating In Water Bottles During Workouts

When you got to go to the bathroom, well, you’ve just gotta go! However, could the urge to make a “number 1” be so intense that it forces you to do it in a water bottle?

Wrestling champ and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is an advocate for the no-so-conventional act while working out, but hear The Rock out before you go raining down on his regimen.

Johnson confirmed his leaky habit during a recent interview with Esquire, answering a few rapid fire questions during the publication’s “Explain This” video series. The news first made headlines a few years ago in a story published by Men’s Health back in 2017, and The Rock decided to explain it — hence the title of the video series — to give some context to his odd penchant for peeing.

Take a look at how he broke it down in his own words below, via Esquire:

“It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and you clean when you’re done using it. These are just bottles that I’m no longer using, and usually, the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom. The Iron Paradise, there’s no bathroom there — it’s just hot, sweaty, and dirty.

I usually stay pretty hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot, but probably a couple of times during every workout I have to go to the bathroom. So, I break out the bottle.”

The Iron Paradise he mentions is actually a traveling gym that allows for the Jungle Cruise star to get his workout in wherever he goes, which makes a lot of sense given the subject at hand that we’re discussing. If peeing in water bottles keeps you dedicated to the workout and looking as ripped as The Rock, well, we might have some things to learn — not to mention a few Aquafina bottles to empty out!

Watch Dwayne Johnson’s interview with Esquire below to hear him talking about a few other things in addition to water bottles filled with pee:

The Rock Can Rap! Fans React To Dwayne Johnson Trading Bars With Tech N9ne

After already proving to be a man of many talents by successfully transitioning from a popular career in professional wrestling to regularly topping the list of highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be preparing us for a third act in his career — rapping! The Ballers star showed off his skills in the booth recently by dropping a verse for rap vet Tech N9ne in a new song called "Face Off," and many people reacted to hearing The Rock rocking the mic. https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1446567231186341891 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The song, which appears on Tech's freshly-released new album ASIN9NE, marks the grand debut of Johnson as an emcee, and his bars are surprisingly just as strong as his iconic action figure physique suggests. Although he doesn't try to keep up with the insanely-skilled fast flows of Tech N9ne or fellow featured artists Joey Cool and King Iso, it's the energy in Dwayne's delivery that makes him sound so authentic. Those old enough to remember might recall that technically this isn't The Rock's first time doing a music collaboration. At the peak of his WWF/WWE career, the fan-favorite People's Champ lended his famous in-ring quote "It doesn't matter!" to Wyclef Jean by appearing on the chorus of his The Ecleftic: 2 Sides II a Book lead single, aptly-titled "It Doesn't Matter," back in 2000. His contributions were limited to a simple "speaking role" on the groovy track, so we're glad he finally decided to get lyrical after giving us a preview two decades ago. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Enjoy the official music video for Tech N9ne's "Face Off" below, and keep scrolling to see a few fan reactions on social media from those who were wowed by the fact that The Rock can rap and others who think he should probably stick to acting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9T78bT26sk   READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE  

Dwayne Johnson Makes An Argument For Urinating In Water Bottles During Workouts  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

