Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Saweetie Nails Every Look At MTV European Music Awards

Saweetie hosted the MTV European Music Awards last night and slayed every outfit during the show.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
MTV EMAs 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Saweetie has done it again! Our favorite budding fashionista recently hosted the MTV European Music Awards where she absolutely nailed every single look!

With eleven outfit changes, the “Best Friend” rapper completely stole the show where she donned everything from over-the-top glam to skate culture, and it’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with each one.

She kicked off the evening with an ombré Givenchy gown that featured a halter neck detail and plenty of tassles at the dress’s hem.

MTV EMAs 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

 

She then swapped the ombré look for this super sexy black lace, cut-out dress which she accessorized with a black veil.

MTV EMAs 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Later in the evening, she slipped into this super sexy, super slinky nude dress with side cutouts and sparkly detailing. She accessorized this look with a head wrap and let some of the red curls from her hair slip through the sides.

MTV EMAs 2021 - Show

Source: Tristan Fewings / Getty

Then she slipped into this all-white number and paired the look with a white hat and white leather boots, and looked absolutely stunning might we add!

MTV EMAs 2021 - Show

Source: Kate Green/MTV / Getty

After the event, the rapper (who also won the MTV EMA award for Best New Act) took to Instagram to share even more flicks of her gorgeous ensembles, thanking her glam squad for keeping her on point throughout the evening. “team icy WE WON our first @mtvema for BEST NEW!!! ” she captioned the photo set. “🎉🎉🎉 my glam team had me on point the whole night love y’all ♥♥♥

Swipe through to see some of the best looks from the night!

Saweetie is becoming our favorite fashionista and we love it!

Don’t miss… 

Saweetie Announces She Is The New Face Of Crocs

Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments

 

Saweetie Nails Every Look At MTV European Music Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close