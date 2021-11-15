LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie has done it again! Our favorite budding fashionista recently hosted the MTV European Music Awards where she absolutely nailed every single look!

With eleven outfit changes, the “Best Friend” rapper completely stole the show where she donned everything from over-the-top glam to skate culture, and it’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with each one.

She kicked off the evening with an ombré Givenchy gown that featured a halter neck detail and plenty of tassles at the dress’s hem.

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

She then swapped the ombré look for this super sexy black lace, cut-out dress which she accessorized with a black veil.

Later in the evening, she slipped into this super sexy, super slinky nude dress with side cutouts and sparkly detailing. She accessorized this look with a head wrap and let some of the red curls from her hair slip through the sides.

Then she slipped into this all-white number and paired the look with a white hat and white leather boots, and looked absolutely stunning might we add!

After the event, the rapper (who also won the MTV EMA award for Best New Act) took to Instagram to share even more flicks of her gorgeous ensembles, thanking her glam squad for keeping her on point throughout the evening. “team icy WE WON our first @mtvema for BEST NEW!!! ” she captioned the photo set. “ my glam team had me on point the whole night love y’all ”

Swipe through to see some of the best looks from the night!

Saweetie is becoming our favorite fashionista and we love it!

Saweetie Nails Every Look At MTV European Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

