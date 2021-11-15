Arts & Entertainment
Angela Simmons Promotes Her Skin Care Line Through A Series Of Gorgeous Fresh Faced Selfies

Angela Simmons is our skin goals after taking to Instagram to post a series of fresh-faced selfies while promoting her skincare line, Simmons Beauty.

Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation's 2016 ART FOR LIFE Benefit Presented By Bombay Sapphire Gin

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Angela Simmons recently took to Instagram to give us a series of raw, fresh faced-selfies and she couldn’t look more gorgeous! The 34-year-old beauty shared photos of herself sans makeup and filters and was absolutely glowing as she gave us skin and hair goals with each shot.

“Beautifully Broken 🤍 Always Healing 🤍Raw Portrait Mode,” she captioned one of the photo carousels before tagging her Simmons Beauty skincare line.   

In the next photo set, she gave us an even close look at her healthy, glowing skin, this time tagging the photo set,  “A picture says 1000 words.

@shopsimmonsbeauty . Time to bare it all 🤍

And finally, she shared a hair selfie where we could really get into this beach wave look the Love and Hip Hop star has going on, captioning the pic, “Sunlight ☀ n SB serums n @dhairboutique hair ✅ #SeaBeachWavyCurly”

This isn’t the first time the reality star has shown off her fresh face and glowing skin after using her Simmons Beauty products. Last year when the skincare line was still in the development phase, Angela took to IG to show off her gorgeous skin again, this time after using some of the serums from her product line.

“Beyond excited about my new skincare line dropping… I’ve been working in the lab … I’m really into face serums … can’t wait!,” she said of the line at the time. “I’ve been testing it on my skin for the last month . Stay tuned … 🙌🏽☺” She looks absolutely stunning and if her glowing skin is the result of her Simmons Beauty products, then count us in!

The reality star’s beauty line, Simmons Beauty dropped in December 2020 and features serums, oils, masks, hydrating creams, and more for both men and women looking to achieve healthy, glowing skin. The products are made with natural and organic ingredients, are cruelty-free, and, according to the brand’s website, are “full of love.”

Visit https://simmonsbeauty.com/ to shop Simmons Beauty.

Angela Simmons Promotes Her Skin Care Line Through A Series Of Gorgeous Fresh Faced Selfies  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

