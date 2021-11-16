TRIED IT: Glow By Carol’s “Pretty Girl Gang” Lashes And “Obsessed” Lip Gloss Took My Birthday Look To The Next Level

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last week I celebrated my 38th birthday. I wanted to commemorate the moment by getting my hair and makeup done, and flicking it up in front of the camera. I’m no stranger to photoshoots, but I wanted to step it up a notch by switching up my look. There’s something about a birthday photoshoot that makes you want to re-introduce yourself to the world. Now with a new hairstyle, and a perfectly beat face, I was ready to show off my latest transformation.

I like to hire professional makeup artists for special occasions, and this 38th birthday shoot was worth the investment. I hit up XoCarol, a Brooklyn-based makeup artist that also markets her own lashes and lipsticks. When it comes to beauty looks, I always default to something soft and glamorous. Because I had bangs, I didn’t need a bold shadow, and I also wanted to stray away from bright, vibrant lipsticks. Carol’s Obsessed Warm Creamy Nude ($18.00, www.GlowbyCarolBeauty.bigcartel.com) gave me exactly what I was looking for. Not only was the highly pigmented nude long-lasting, it pulled my entire look together seamlessly.

I usually keep my beauty looks simple when it comes to lashes, but Carol’s Pretty Gang Lashes ($20.00, www.GlowbyCarolBeauty.bigcartel.com) were anything but plain. The 22mm medium – long wispy lashes gave my eyes a fun, sultry look that elevated my entire beauty beat and took it to the next level. I’m glad I stepped outside of my comfort zone and tried them, instead of settling for my usual standard lashes.

If you’re in the NYC area and you need a makeup artist, you should definitely give Carol a buzz. Not only is she a skilled makeup artist, she also has a talent for highlighting your natural beauty with her products.

