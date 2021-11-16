Today at 3 PM, President Joe Biden will be signing the infrastructure bill into law. And one person that will be present will be the 60th Mayor of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Ryan Cameron was able to catch up with her before she went to sign the bill. In their interview, they discussed:
- Broadband internet issues that Mayor Bottoms suffered during her campaign
- Improvements to ports of Savannah
- Highway & street improvement
- Education gaps across the city
- And who owes who breakfast after two cancellations
BREAKING: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Live From The Nation’s Capital was originally published on majicatl.com
