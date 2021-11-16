Chris Tucker Reveals True Reason He Didn’t Return As Smokey In ‘Friday’: “I Don’t Want Everybody Smoking Weed!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Although a final sequel in the Friday franchise doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon, at least the first three films still hold up until things hopefully come together.

One of the biggest things people wanted was for fan-favorite Smokey to return to close out his character’s cliffhanger ending, but it seems like actor Chris Tucker isn’t too keen on being seen as an icon for cannibis culture.

Tucker made the revelation during a recent interview with former lead singer of The O’Jays, Eddie Levert Sr. Joined by his daughter and grandson, Levert Sr. and fam took turns asking the famed comedian a variety of questions, but the topic soon came to one his most infamous acting roles. When discussing playing Smokey in 1995’s Friday, he sounded like he was pretty much done with playing the role after the first film. “I never really wanted to do another one,” Tucker said blatantly after describing being asked by Cube around ’96 or ’97, although he held out as a ‘maybe’ pending a good script. After years went by, he explains that the character of Smokey became so iconic that he didn’t want to mess up that legacy.

Surprisingly though, Tucker went back and added that it was actually weed that made him ultimately not want to play, well, a character named Smokey. “That movie became a phenomenon,” he said, following up by explaining, “I don’t want everybody smoking weed and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, I don’t wanna represent everybody smoking weed.”

He even credited landing later blockbuster hits like The Fifth Element and Rush Hour to his decision, adding, “I didn’t wanna keep doing that character. It probably was good for me because it kept me moving to the next phase and next movies.”

Check out Chris Tucker’s full interview below, and let us know if you agree with his opinion on the idea of being a weed icon. The conversation turns to cannabis around the 43-minute mark:

Chris Tucker Reveals True Reason He Didn’t Return As Smokey In ‘Friday’: “I Don’t Want Everybody Smoking Weed!” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com