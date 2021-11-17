Arts & Entertainment
Ciara’s Fall Fashion Color Is Brown, And We’ve Got Proof

When we find that shade that works well with our skin tone and pops on pictures, it's only right that we wear more of it. 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BABY2BABY

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Recently Ciara has been hitting us with some incredible fashion ensembles that have us swooning, and we can’t help but notice that they all have one thing in common – the color brown.

During her latest fierce style slay, Ciara strutted for the camera in a brown, custom Dolce & Gabbana short suit that featured a traditional tuxedo jacket, high-waist shorts adorned with a satin cummerbund, a satin blouse and tie, and sating thigh-high boots to match.  She complemented the look with minimal accessories, natural makeup, and a pulled back wavy ponytail with tendrils framing her face.  Her look was styled by Kollin Carter.

We can definitely relate to Ciara’s obsession with a specific color.  When we find that shade that works well with our skin tone and pops on pictures, it’s only right that we wear more of it.  And that’s exactly what it seems like Ciara is doing.  Her last three outfits (including this one) have been the color brown, and we aren’t mad at her because this color is working great with her gorgeous skin tone.

Pictured above is Ciara in a brown leather MATERIEL leather set that looks like it was made specifically for her.

And let’s not forget how she ate this chocolate brown Ashi Studio FW21 gown up and left not a single crumb to spare.

We are loving this brown fashion story that Ciara is telling. We can’t wait to see if her next ensemble will follow this brown style trend she has started.

