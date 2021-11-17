Vanessa Bryant Honored At BABY2BABY 10 Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This past Saturday, celebrities, business leaders, and philanthropists came together for a good cause at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Present­ed by Paul Mitchell in Hollywood, CA. Vanessa Bryant was honored at this gala with the “Giving Tree Award” for her dedication to children in need.

The event celebrated Baby2Baby’s 10th anniversary of being a nonprofit that provides basic essentials to children living in poverty, and it raised more than $8.5 million to support the organization’s critical COVID-19 and disaster relief efforts to support families and communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The event featured a special presentation to Vanessa and a performance by her good friend Ciara. Before Ciara presented Vanessa with her award and blessed the audience by performing some of her hits like “Lose Control,” “Goodies,” and “1, 2 Step,” DJ DNice spun a few records to get the crowd hype. The event was hosted by James Corden and attended by celebrities like Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington, Nicole Richie, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Mann to name a few.

Vanessa began her acceptance speech by reminiscing on her late husband Kobe. “I have to start by saying how much I miss my perfect date tonight. My husband Kobe loved attending Baby2Baby Galas. With his big smile, he would look at me and say, ‘Babe, this is freaking awesome. Tonight I’m your +1!’”. Vanessa has been involved with Baby2Baby for the last seven years.

