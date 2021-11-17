Kash Doll Celebrates Detroit Pistons-Themed Baby Shower In A Stunning Gold Gown

Detroit rapper Kash Doll celebrated her Pistons-themed baby shower over the weekend in a stunning gold gown.

Arts & Entertainment
| 11.17.21
STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Over the weekend, Detroit rapper Kash Doll celebrated her baby shower with a star-studded event and her look was everything!

Taking to Instagram, the beautiful mommy-to-be shared a few pics from the extravagant event, showing off her baby bump and her partner as they were all smiles for the cameras. The 32-year-old wore a beautiful gold gown that featured lace and gold trim around her torso and arms. She wore her hair in high, swooped ponytail and kept her jewelry to a minimum as she let the dress do all the talking.

“Kash was made love… i kno y’all haven’t seen me do this but it just happened,” she captioned the photo of her and her partner. “IDK.. so I’m just going w/ the flow and it’s flowing i must say… he been there every step of the way i wouldn’t have went on this journey w/no one else… (that’s y i haven’t) but anyway y’all think he’s gonna look like me?”

Check it out below.

The BMF actress also shared a few pictures of the Detroit Pistons-themed event, which was held at the Detroit Pistons’ Practice Facility in Kash’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan. “Welcome to Baby Kash world… ❤💙,” she captioned the photo set which was full of blue and red balloons, flowers and life-sized photos of Kash rocking the vintage Pistons’ logo on a blue and red dress.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Kash Doll Celebrates Detroit Pistons-Themed Baby Shower In A Stunning Gold Gown  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
