Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim Dies From Illegal Butt Injections

According to court documents, a Houston woman was charged with manslaughter after she was accused of giving another woman illegal silicone butt injections while unlicensed.

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond. The victim, Marja McClendon, traveled to Houston from St. Louis, Missouri, in April 2018 to receive the procedure. As she was receiving the injections, McClendon reportedly experienced shortness of breath and coughing. A witness to the illegal injection said Fernandez had to stop the procedure several times after McClendon complained of being in pain.

Per court documents, the woman had to go to North Memorial Hospital and leave the emergency room after being evaluated.

According to a witness, McClendon went back to see Fernandez the same day she was released and told her the first round of injections had “gone bad.” Fernandez, however, wouldn’t give McClendon her money back, leading to a verbal altercation between the two. After she couldn’t get her money back, McClendon decided to continue with the second round of injections the next day.

According to the witness, McClendon had even more difficulties during the second injection as she began coughing up blood the next day. According to court documents, she returned to the hospital again before traveling back to St. Louis, where she died on April 30, 2018.

Authorities said they used a series of text messages to confirm the date of her procedure. Fernandez informed prosecutors she knew the procedure’s risks if it was done incorrectly, including the lungs filling up with blood and potential death. Following her arrest, she allegedly admitted administering at least one syringe of silicone and told officers that she was not authorized to perform the said procedure.

Fernandez was charged with second-degree felony manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

