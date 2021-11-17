LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna has been our fashion muse for over a decade now and somehow she continues to stay at the top of our fashion goals list, especially when she’s not even trying!

Yesterday, the beauty was spotted on Instagram rocking a super sexy vintage look that’s perfect for the fall season and the cooler, crisp temps. For the impromptu IG photoshoot, Ri Ri wore a vintage brown Roberto Cavalli faux fur coat that featured black tiger stripes throughout. She rocked a matching brown vintage Dolce and Gabbana top that had a plunging neckline and was tied together just above her waist. She paired the look with a pair of khaki-colored slacks and an oversized black belt which she let sit loosely on her hips. She added a pop color with a bright, bold red lip and wore her hair in long, jumbo braids as she flicked it up with her friend and stylist, Nini Nguyen.

Nini posted the look on her Instagram page, captioning the photo set by sharing how blessed she is to have the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur as a friend. “So blessed to have you as a friend, beautiful human inside and out!!!! @badgalriri,” she wrote. Check it out below.

While the Bad Gal has certainly been pretty low-key lately, we have seen her pop up here and there on Instagram looking as gorgeous and as fashionable as ever, most recently at the ComplexCon festival where she was spotted enjoying her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s musical performance at the annual show. She gave us fashion goals there as well when she stepped out in a sexy all-red leather skirt, top, and overcoat ensemble with the same protective braids that she rocked in yesterday’s look.

We’ll be on the lookout for more random Ri Ri spottings because only she can pull off looks this good!

Don’t miss…

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

Rihanna Is Our Fall Fashion Goals In This Vintage Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: