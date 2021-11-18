Ohio
HomeOhio

Two gun rights bills passed by Ohio House

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

 

According to NBC4i, two controversial firearm bills were up for a vote Wednesday at the Ohio House of Representatives.

Both bills have opponents questioning what these bills will do to the state’s gun violence problem, while supporters of House Bill 99 and House Bill 227 said law-abiding gun owners are not the problem.

House Bill 227 allows anyone over the age of 21 who is legally able to own a gun to carry a concealed weapon.

House Bill 99 sets a minimum of 20 hours of training for teachers and school personnel who want to carry a weapon, down from the hundreds of hours the Supreme Court decided.

Both bills were approved by the House and will now move on to the State Senate.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Two gun rights bills passed by Ohio House  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close