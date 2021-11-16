The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Skincare Enthusiast Who Loves Beauty Tools

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has reentered the charts, which could mean only one thing, the holidays are upon us. Sis, it’s officially shopping season and this year, you’re getting ahead of the holiday rush.

You’ve made a list (and checked it twice) now onto the hard part — what do you buy the beauty enthusiast in your life who merges her love for tech with her love for beauty products? Whether it’s your mom who loves a home facial; carefree cousin who likes to relax with a massage; or your bestie with a million makeup brushes, some beauty tools never go out of style.

Keep scrolling for some great gift ideas for the beauty who will try any beauty tool at least once.

Electric Brush Cleaner

Cleansing your makeup brushes is essential to protecting your skin from germs that can cause build-up, acne and breakouts. But sometimes, cleaning your brushes before a last-minute event just isn’t time friendly. The beauty buff in your life will appreciate this electric brush cleaner that takes the dreaded drying time out of the equation. And for under $30, it’s the perfect gift for a grab bag or Secret Santa exchange.

Magnifying Mirror

No beauty vanity is complete without a fabulous magnifying mirror. The simplehuman® Mini Countertop 5-Inch Sensor Mirror in Brushed Stainless Steel ($129.99) is a favorite among the beauty community for its full color spectrum of natural sunlight, 10x magnification, rechargeable battery and compact storage. With a stainless-steel finish and full color variation for color correct and flawless makeup application, it looks as good as it functions.

Facial Steamer

Facial steamers have risen in popularity as of late with the rise of women prioritizing their skin care. And despite their luxurious appearance, won’t break the bank. Plum Beauty Spa Facial Steamer are praised for their cleansing, toning and moisturizing benefits. According to leading skincare brand Mario Badescu’s blog, facial steaming “increases perspiration, helping to remove toxins from the skin, enhances circulation and increases relaxation.” Try this facial steamer by Plum Beauty Spa ($27.99)

Facial Cleanser Brush

Four different brush heads, so many benefits. Vanity Planet’s “Raedia” Facial Cleansing Brush ($98) is a must-have item in your beauty cabinet. Facial cleanser brushes provide the ultimate exfoliating experience leaving your skin silky smooth. The praiseworthy tool helps “remove dirt and buildup with two adjustable speeds to remove makeup, debris, and dead skin at the pressure you prefer.” “My skin feels so soft and much healthier/glowing looking,” read one review on the Vanity Planet website.

Face Massager

Vibe out with this High Roller Face & Body Massager ($59.99) from Zena Foster Beauty that will leave your skin feeling energized. With 30 massaging germanium stones, this beauty tool provides anti-aging benefits while releasing facial tension for daily skin care routine that will also improve refresh your skin tone.

Happy Shipping!

