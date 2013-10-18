First it was Big Boi, then it was Timberland and now it’s Master P!

TMZ reports the rap mogul’s wife of 24 years, Sonya Miller, recently filed for divorce. According to legal documents, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation. She asked for spousal support and full custody of their four minor children.

MUST READ: George Zimmerman On The Run, Divorce On Hold

MUST READ: AM BUZZ: Timbaland Facing Divorce; Beyonce Shows Off Beach Bod With Blue & More…

Sources say Master P and his wife parted ways a few years ago. In 2011, Sonya sought legal action for child support, however neither parties pulled trigger and filed for divorce.

Looks like these hip-hop wives have had enough!

We’ll keep you posted as more details arise.

RELATED STORIES

Khloé Kardashian Fears Lamar May Overdose If She Files For Divorce

Big Boi & His Wife Of 11 Years File For Divorce

Check Out This Gallery

Master P’s Wife Files For Divorce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Myeisha Essex Posted October 17, 2013

Also On 100.3: