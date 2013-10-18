CLOSE
Master P’s Wife Files For Divorce

First it was Big Boi, then it was Timberland and now it’s Master P!

TMZ reports the rap mogul’s wife of 24 years, Sonya Miller, recently filed for divorce. According to legal documents, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation. She asked for spousal support and full custody of their four minor children.

Sources say Master P and  his wife  parted ways a few years ago. In 2011, Sonya sought legal action for child support, however neither parties pulled trigger and filed for divorce.

Looks like these hip-hop wives have had enough!

We’ll keep you posted as more details arise.

Master P’s Wife Files For Divorce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
