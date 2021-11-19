Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Ohio After Becoming the First Woman to Hold Presidential Power

Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Columbus, Ohio to speak to an invite only group at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 189 while touring with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

This trip was an especially historic day being that Harris became the first woman in the U.s. to hold Presidential power while President Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy. This is normal procedure for any president undergoing a procedure with anesthesia. Making this a monumental moment in history since Harris the first female and minority President of the United States even if it was only for a matter of hours.

The stop in Columbus was the first of many for the administration since President Biden signed the new $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill into law that is set to repair bridges, streets and more across the country and bring broadband access to Americans. $12 billion of the allocated funds are set to come Ohio over the next five years to benefit all.

Harris spoke about how the infrastructure bill will impact Americans and bring opportunities for the middle class. She also spoke about the plans to lower the cost of living for working people in America and their plans for the Build Back Better Act that passed in the House just hours before her speech.