Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At Wisconsin Parade Had Lengthy Police Record [WATCH]

Eva is back for another “Front Page News” update as per usual, including info on the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and closing arguments in the Ahmaud Arbery’s case.

Also included is Biden’s nomination of Jerome Powell for a second four-year term and a whopping $127.5 million dollar settlement for families of victims in the 2018 Parkland shooting. Rock-T then lets us know what’s going on in the sports world, including Tom Brady doing his thing as always, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart both getting suspended for a viral altercation and a celebratory update in women’s college basketball.

Tune in for the “Front Page News” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

