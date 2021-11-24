Gabrielle Union Gives Us Holiday Glam In All Red Jumpsuit From Her New York & Company Collection

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram earlier this week to spread a little holiday cheer… in the form of glam of course. The actress posted a super cute Reel of her getting in the holiday spirit in her all-red ensemble, perfect for this season.

Wearing her hair in a high, slick-backed ponytail, the 49-year-old showed off her toned figure in a super sleek, super glam red jumpsuit from her own New York & Company collection. The sleeveless jumpsuit featured a mock neck with a keyhole cut out on the chest, flared pants, and flared sleeves that flowed into a cap that flapped in the wind as the beauty molded off the classy ensemble. She paired the look with a bright, bold red lip and silver stud earrings. “The wind understood the assignment,” she captioned the video before showing fans where to shop for the look by writing, “Link in bio for my @nyandcompany holiday collection.”

Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company Holiday collection features a plethora of warm knits and soft stretch fabrics with looks featuring metallic, cutouts, and festive sequins. Your holiday parties will be complete with Gab’s collection of glittery dresses, bold jumpsuits, beautiful tops, and sharp blazers and shorts set that are perfect for your seasonal glam. And the best part about the collection is that it’s affordable with prices ranging from $60 to $250 and available for purchase on nyandcompany.com.

Beauties, would you cop?

