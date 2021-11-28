Arts & Entertainment
Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Before Recent Concert

Teyana Taylor took to Instagram to reveal that she was hospitalized before a recent Connecticut concert due to exhaustion, "my body simply just gave out."

Billboard Women In Music 2020

Source: 2020 Billboard Women In Music / Getty

Teyana Taylor was set to perform at the Femme It Forward concert in Connecticut last night before she was forced to cancel after her “body gave out” and she was rushed to the emergency room for exhaustion.

The “Wake Up Love” took to Instagram early this morning to share the news, posting an image of herself from a hospital bed with the caption, “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all! Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night.”

She continued, “My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b**** was tryna get on that stage 🙄

She then informed fans that she will be taking the next few days off to recover, before shouting out Ari Lennox, Sevyn and baby Junie for holding it down in her absence. “Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn!” she wrote. “As well as Heather Lowery and the entire @femmeitforward team for their extreme understanding & support. Shout to @babyjunie4 for holding it down for mommy,🌹

But this isn’t the first time the 30-year-old has opened up about a health scare. Earlier this year, the We Got Love star revealed that she underwent emergency surgery to remove lumps from her breasts during an episode of her and Iman’s reality show. Although the tissue sample revealed that everything was normal, it was still a scary situation for Teyana and her family.

Thankfully Teyaya is resting up and recovering well!

Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Before Recent Concert  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

