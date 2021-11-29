President Biden Says Latest Covid Variant ‘A Cause For Concern, Not Cause For Panic’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

During a message to U.S. citizens, President Joe Biden said the latest variant of Covid, named Omicron, is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” as health officials prepare for the first cases to be detected in the US.

“Sooner or later we’re going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States. We’ll have to face this new threat just as we face those who have come before it,” The President said during a speech from the White House.

Later on, Biden mentioned that medical experts and officials are learning more every day about the new variant. According to a report by CNN, he said the new travel restrictions his administration put in place, which went into effect Monday and restricted travel from several countries in Southern Africa, gives the US more time to respond.

Biden said the best protection against the variant, or any form of Covid, is to be fully vaccinated and to receive the booster shot.

“A fully vaccinated booster person is the most protected against Covid,” He said. “We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists, and we’re learning more every single day. And we’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed — not chaos and confusion,” Biden said.

