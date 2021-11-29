According to NBC4i, The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for this week’s football state championships, set to begin Thursday night.
All games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
- Division II State Championship – Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) vs. No. 8 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3)
- Division IV State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.
No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3)
- Division III State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0) vs. No. 1 Chardon (15-0)
- Division I State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Springfield (13-1) vs. No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)
- Division VII State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.
No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0)
- Division VI State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Coldwater (13-2) vs. No. 8 Carey (14-1)
- Division V State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 Versailles (14-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0)
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Former OSHP trooper found guilty of sex crimes is sentenced
- OHSAA releases schedule for high school football state championships
- T.I. Spreads Misinformation Claiming An Atlanta Mayoral Candidate Wants To Destroy The City’s Nightlife
- Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Call It Quits After A Year Of Dating
- New Minnesota Task Force Will Study ‘Root Causes’ Of Violence Against Black Women
- Trey Songz Involved In Las Vegas Sexual Assault Investigation: Report
- Jazmine Sullivans Vulnerable Acceptance Speech +More Memorable Soul Train Awards
- Tiger Woods Says “Never Full Time, Ever Again” To Future In PGA Tour
- Tiffany Haddish and Common Call It Quits Due To Distance & Being “Too Busy For a Serious Relationship”
- President Biden Says Latest Covid Variant ‘A Cause For Concern, Not Cause For Panic’
OHSAA releases schedule for high school football state championships was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com