CLOSE
A new independent film shot and produced in Columbus featuring local talent gets distribution. Sean Anthony interviews Dom Campbell who is the writer, producer and director of the new film, “The Female Hustler”. Dom, is a Columbus, Ohio native and shares how he developed his skills for writing and directing films at an early age. He also discusses previous projects he’s directed as well as his latest film which has been picked up for distribution on the streaming platform, Tubi. The film was shot in Columbus and Los Angelos and features local talent from Columbus, Ohio. The soundtrack is also something to note. The music selection will have your head bobbing. Check out the film and support our Ohio native. Dom Campbell has a bright future in the film industry!
Columbus Film Director gets Distribution for movie “The Female Hustler” was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 100.3: