ATL Got A Mayor Named Andre: Andre Dickens Wins Runoff Ballot

Andre Dickens has been elected by the good people of Atlanta as the next mayor. After a hard-fought runoff ballot against Felicia Moore, Dickens comes on top as victorious. It is safe to say ATL now has a mayor named Andre! Mayor Dickens plans to deal with issues like cleaning up crime & infrastructure problems.

ATL Got A Mayor Named Andre: Andre Dickens Wins Runoff Ballot  was originally published on majicatl.com

Photos
Close