Get Ready For The Holidays With This Morphe X Disney Makeup Tutorial & Review By MUA Anika Kai

Our resident MUA, Anika Kai, tests out the Morphe x Disney makeup collection and gives a step-by-step tutorial on how to apply the whimsical looks.

Your holiday glam just got an upgrade with this Morphe and Disney: Truth Be Bold makeup tutorial! Our resident makeup artist, Anika Kai, has a step-by-step tutorial for applying these whimsical shades that’ll have you feeling royal in no time.

Check out the simple steps below.

 

Morphe recently collaborated with Disney to create the Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection that launched in late October. The collection introduces five new Morphe makeup products including two eye shadow palettes, a brush set, a lipstick set, and a handheld mirror, all of which are inspired by Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck.

The best part is that the products are super affordable. The Truth Be Bold Artistry Palette, the larger and more expensive of the eye shadow palettes, retails for only $32. This palette has 35 shades in shimmer and matte with each color featuring an imprint of various Disney characters embedded in the shadows. The bold shades include hues like lime green, lavender, and deep blue, making the palette perfect for any monochromatic, vibrant eye look, especially during the holiday season.

Each product in the makeup collection ranges from $14 to $32 and is available for purchase on morphe.com now.

Get Ready For The Holidays With This Morphe X Disney Makeup Tutorial & Review By MUA Anika Kai  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

