‘Our Kind Of People’ Serves Black Vintage Glam For Ep. 8

Fox television series Our Kind of People is back with more drama and even more fierce fashion, and the style theme for this week takes us back to the fabulous Harlem Renaissance era.

The patriarch of the family, Teddy Franklin (played by Joe Morton), has a birthday bash that brings the family and close friends together for an evening of celebrating, shade (per usual), and costume looks that were on point. Finger waves, flapper dresses, and feather boas were the theme for this party’s attire and of course the characters (with the help of costume designer Jimmy Hawkins) did not disappoint.

Pictured above, mother and daughter duo Angela and Nikki Vaughn (played by Yaya DaCosta and Alana Bright) blessed the party with their exquisite vintage looks. Angela showed up in a beaded flapper dress, accessorized by feathered gloves, a gold headband, and a short loose wave hairdo. Her daughter Nikki looked the part in a burgundy, embellished dress accessorized by a long pearl necklace, a gold bracelet, open-finger gloves, and a small handbag. Her hair was slicked back into a bushy ponytail that complemented her look perfectly.

Teddy showed up to his party looking debonair in a top hat and a black double breasted suit accompanied by a silver ascot and matching top pocket.

Leah Franklin (played by Nadine Ellis) graced the party in a jeweled shawl, embellished dress, white satin gloves, and a jeweled headpiece that was strategically placed on top of pretty pin curls. Her daughter, Lauren Dupont (played by Rhyon Nicole Brown) joined her side wrapped up in a feather boa and a pearl necklace and pearl-adorned finger waves.

Nate Robinson (played by McKinley Freeman) was a sight for sore eyes at the celebration in a chocolate brown dress hat, brown leather suspenders and shoulder straps, a gold tie, and a patterned-wool sports coat.

Tyrique Chapman (played by Lance Gross) attempted to put in a good word with Angela while donning a loose green suit, a black tie, a pinstripe collared shirt, and an olive greened feathered hat.

We are definitely here for the Black excellence, vintage fashion on this week’s episode. Which vintage look was your favorite?

'Our Kind Of People' Serves Black Vintage Glam For Ep. 8

