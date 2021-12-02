The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending? Should Parents Of School Shooters Face Equal Charges? [WATCH]

America is unfortunately at the forefront of yet another school shooting, this time at Oxford High School in Michigan where 15-year-old Ethan Crumbly opened fire and killed four of his classmates while also injuring a handful of others this past Tuesday (Nov 30). The gun used was one his father had just bought last week on Black Friday.

We decided to dedicate our segment of “Trending Topics” today to asking our loyal listeners a very on-topic question: should parents who purchased the firearms used in these fatal incidents face the same charges as their children?

We ended up getting a handful of responses with each caller making some valid points. From those that believe parent shouldn’t be at fault since these situations usually happen unbeknownst to them while they’re at work, to others that wholeheartedly believe parents should take the blame due to not putting the weapon in a more secure area of the home, we definitely got some interesting perspectives on the unfortunate tragedy at hand. What do you think?

Watch this special edition of “Trending Topics” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and weigh in with your own opinions as well:

 

 

What’s Trending? Should Parents Of School Shooters Face Equal Charges? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

