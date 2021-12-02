Serena Williams To Release Her First Children’s Book, “The Adventures Of Qai Qai”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When Serena Williams recognized her daughter’s need to have a toy that represented her, she teamed up with Invisible Universe to create Qai Qai, her daughter’s favorite person in the world – next to her parents of course. Qai Qai got her shine on social media, garnering over 3.5 million fans worldwide. The next step in the vivacious doll’s career is obviously a book deal.

Today Serena Williams will release her first-ever children’s book, The Adventures of Qai Qai. The book, which explores the power of imagination and the importance of believing in yourself, is just another way for Qai Qai to leave her mark on the world.

“Storytime is such an important pillar of our bedtime routine, like so many others around the world. Qai Qai is a special member of our family and we hope THE ADVENTURES OF QAI QAI will give others a new way to welcome Qai Qai into their own home,” said Williams, who is also a partner and investor in Invisible Universe.

Williams’ dedication to telling Qai Qai’s will inspire children to ride the fine line between dreams, reality, and the world of imagination.

“THE ADVENTURES OF QAI QAI is a story that is both practical and magical! Serena Williams’ message empowers children to believe that with confidence and imagination, you are never alone,” said Jean Feiwel, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Feiwel and Friends.

“As our breakout success, Qai Qai has taught us so much about the importance of believing in yourself. Now young kids everywhere can learn from her in THE ADVENTURES OF QAI QAI,” said Tricia Biggio, Chief Executive Officer of Invisible Universe. “Qai Qai and this book are proving that indelible IP for the next generation can be born on social media and extended to other forms of entertainment.”

Fans can pre-order the book, which will be on shelves on September 27, 2022.

