National
HomeNational

Idaho Republican ‘Community Leader’ Freaks Out Over Hershey’s Commercial Featuring Black Family

The Daily Beast reported Lisa Leisy lost it on social media after seeing an old Hershey commercial depicting a Black family reveling in the holiday spirit. 

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mask Burning Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Held In Idaho

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty

A local Republican “community leader” based in Idaho was blasted recently for a racist since-deleted Tweet complaining about a commercial showing a Black family enjoying the holidays. The Daily Beast reported Lisa Leisy lost it on social media after seeing an old Hershey commercial depicting a Black family reveling in the holiday spirit. 

Writer Tim Peacock said the incident was basically “the 2021 GOP in a nutshell.”  

As of Sunday, Leisy no longer had her affiliation with Idaho Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin’s gubernatorial campaign listed in her Twitter bio. Her tweets were also protected. She lists herself as anti-vaxx local leader. It is unclear if she is still affiliated with McGeachin’s campaign.  

But given the stunts McGeachin has pulled this year alone, it’s unclear if Leisy went too far for the gubernatorial candidate. Back in May, McGeachin used a short stint as acting governor to issue an executive order banning mask mandates.

Leisy’s Instagram account god.and.patriotism was still public with a recent post sharing a statement from Donald Trump continuing the false narrative of “election fraud” during the 2020 election. Leisy seems to support extremist Republican candidates and party figures from her social media.   

Twitter user Brett Storm encouraged followers to flood Leisy’s account with pictures of Black families celebrating the holidays. 

Another Twitter user posted what appeared to be screenshots of deleted Instagram posts complaining about the Hershey’s commercial and the new Annie in the NBC production of Annie Live! Wait until she finds out the talented Celina Smith isn’t the first Black Annie either! That honor belongs to the equally gifted Quvenzhané Wallis, who starred in an Annie remake along with Jamie Foxx as Daddy Warbucks in 2014.  

Her Instagram posts also suggest ardent support for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted of murdering two people in Kenosha, Wis., last year.  

First reported by Boise State Public Radio, the outlet noted that Leisy had a similar meltdown on her Instagram account over Apple “promoting” Juneteenth.  

“Guess we’re on our way to be a black nation ahead,” she wrote. “Welcome to the ‘new’ America.” 

Pretty sure Leisy hasn’t had issues with commercials showing all white families enjoying the holidays or spending quality time together.

Disparities in representation in advertising isn’t a new issue. And as the U.S. population continues to diversify, so should representation in media and advertising. A November blog post from Procter & Gamble’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard pointed to “new habits for multicultural growth.” 

“According to the 2020 United States Census, 100% of the population growth in the past decade came from increases in the Black, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native, Indigenous, multi-racial and multi-ethnic segments of the population,” wrote Pritchard. “Multicultural buying power is now worth more than $5 trillion and has been THE driver of market growth for a decade.”

See Also:  

A Known White Supremacist Announces Intent To Run For Local Office In Georgia 

Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor 

Judge banging gavel in court

White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison

13 photos Launch gallery

White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison

Continue reading White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison

White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison

UPDATED: 11:15 a.m. ET, Nov. 24, 2021 Originally published: April, 30, 2019 One of the most glaring examples of racism in this country is the criminal justice system and its resulting outcomes that often vary depending on the defendant(s)' skin color. Whether intentional or not, the racial disparities are impossible to ignore as Black suspects routinely get disproportionately sentenced to exponentially more prison time for similar, if not the same, crimes committed. To that point, history shows that white people can many times commit violent crimes with little to no punishment, especially compared to their Black counterparts. That truth rang resoundingly loudly this month when two white men who were each convicted of rape in separate cases were given lenient sentences that ensured they would not spend a millisecond in a jail cell for their violent crimes that the respective judges readily acknowledged. Both cases reinforce the apparent rule that allows white people to break the law -- even rape and kill -- with little to no consequences, especially incarceration. READ MORE: Black People Who Got More Time Than White People For Doing Less It's especially offensive when it is a police officer who flagrantly breaks the law. That was the case with Baltimore County cop Anthony Westerman, who raped a woman and assaulted another in crimes for which he was found guilty and convicted in August. But a judge decided on Monday that Westerman serving a sentence of four years at his home was a more appropriate punishment than prison despite the violent and sexual nature of his crime, according to NBC News. Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer ultimately dropped one count of second-degree rape because, he said, there was no “psychological injury” for one of Westerman's two women victims. https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1463113753323520001?s=20 Westerman’s lenient sentence came days after a judge decided that jail time wasn’t “appropriate” for 20-year-old New Yorker Christopher Belter, who pleaded guilty to and was convicted of felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse, as well as two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse. Belter was a teenager when he raped and sexually abused four teenage girls on separate occasions during parties at his parents’ home near Niagara Falls. On Nov. 16, Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided jail time wasn’t “appropriate” for these especially heinous crimes and that eight years probation and a stern warning not to do it again made for a more suitable punishment. https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1461158807195820033?s=20 “I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain,” Murphy said in court. “There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case. It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn’t appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation.” After Belter’s lenient sentence was handed down, a lawyer for one of the women who Belter admitted to raping accurately noted that things would probably be much different if the defendant was Black or brown. “If Chris Belter was not a white defendant from a rich and influential family, in my experience…he would surely have been sentenced to prison,” Steven M. Cohen said. Ya think? Whites who commit heinous crimes with no consequences are most definitely a consistent theme in America's legal justice system. See some more of the shocking cases below.

Idaho Republican ‘Community Leader’ Freaks Out Over Hershey’s Commercial Featuring Black Family  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close