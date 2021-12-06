These new U.S. travel restrictions have began

According to NBC4i,travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior.
President Biden will also extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was previously scheduled to expire in mid-January.
The Biden administration’s moves come after the White House announced a ban on travel to the U.S. by foreign nationals who have been to South Africa or seven other African countries within the previous 14 days.
That travel ban does not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
For the full NBC4 story click here
