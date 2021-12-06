Do you still need to wear a mask if you got the COVID-19 booster shot?

According to NBC4i, an estimated 41.9 million people in the U.S. have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. If you’re among that group, do you still need to wear a mask in public spaces?
The need to wear a mask is dependent on who is around you, according to the country’s top infectious disease specialist.
“Indoor type settings with family that you know is vaccinated, people that you know, you could feel safe with not wearing a mask and having a dinner, having a reception,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief medical advisor said Wednesday during a press conference. “But when you are in a public, congregate setting in which you do not know the status of the vaccination of the people involved, it is very prudent to wear a mask, and that’s what I do.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
1. Marc Bernier1 of 7
2. Phil Valentine
2 of 7
It's been one year since Eddie Money left us. Great guy. We miss you, Eddie. #eddiemoney pic.twitter.com/hu9LdWNJUW— Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) September 13, 2020
3. Dick Farrel
3 of 7
Mr. @realDonaldTrump we are proudly wearing and selling "trump for president" t-shirts would you like one? pic.twitter.com/Vsc9w07ty9— Dick Farrel (@talkradioking) July 21, 2015
4. Tod Tucker
4 of 7
Candidate for Labor Commissioner Cathy Costello and me at the Capitol following @GovMaryFallin #StateOfTheState Address. pic.twitter.com/QIwMxFyeVB— Tod Tucker (@RealTodTucker) February 5, 2018
5. Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr.
5 of 7
(GSN) America’s beloved Bible Prophecy Teacher Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. passed away early Sunday morning, according to his wife Judy. Dr. DeYoung had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7. He was diagnosed with COVID. He had questioned COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/kdfxtvUb7s— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) August 19, 2021
6. Caleb Wallace
6 of 7
Caleb Wallace, a leader of the anti-mask movement in central Texas, has died of coronavirus, his wife says - NYT pic.twitter.com/dVHZbO7Nc3— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) August 29, 2021
7. Herman CainSource:Getty 7 of 7
Do you still need to wear a mask if you got the COVID-19 booster shot? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com