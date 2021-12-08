Rep. Ayanna Pressley Moves To Strip Rep. Lauren Boebert Of Committee Assignments For Being A Raging Islamaphobe

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Like the other members of “The Squad,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) stays letting it be known that she is not one of these Democratic lawmakers who are timid when it comes to calling out and taking action against the loud and proud GOP bigots who woo their equally bigoted constituents by turning their political platforms into MAGA-fied Klan rallies. So it should come as no surprise that Pressley is not out here playing with blatantly Islamaphobic congresswoman—and Dollar Store Sarah Palin—Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who has, frankly, been letting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her Muslim ways live in her white nationalist head rent-free for months.

In the last month alone, Boebert has repeatedly referred to Omar as a “Jihad squad” member and implied that because of her Muslim-ness she’s a potential suicide bomber. In fact, late last month, a video surfaced that showed Boebert in September speaking to a crowd of right-wingers and fabricating a story about Omar getting into an elevator with her prompting concerns from a security guard who Boebert claimed she calmed down by saying, “She (Omar) doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running so we’re good.” And it’s that video, among other caucasified offenses, that has Pressley planning to introduce a resolution to strip Boebert of her committee assignments just as Democrats did with Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier this year because she too is a witless, bigoted, Islamaphobic KK-Karen who never met a QMoran conspiracy theory she didn’t want to hump and add to her neo-Nazi spank bank.

According to the Washington Post, Pressley is expected to introduce the resolution Wednesday, and nearly a dozen House Democrats—including Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Judy Chu (Calif.), Jesús “Chuy” García (Ill.), Jimmy Gomez (Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Barbara Lee (Calif.) and fellow Squad members Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.)—have hopped aboard the “this white lady is crazy” train and co-sponsored the resolution.

“For a Member of Congress to repeatedly use hateful, anti-Muslim rhetoric and Islamophobic tropes towards a Muslim colleague is dangerous,” Pressley said in a statement. “It has no place in our society and it diminishes the honor of the institution we serve in. Without meaningful accountability for that member’s actions, we risk normalizing this behavior and endangering the lives of our Muslim colleagues, Muslim staffers and every Muslim who calls America home. The House must unequivocally condemn this incendiary rhetoric and immediately pass this resolution. How we respond in moments like these will have lasting impacts, and history will remember us for it.”

I mean, if we’re keeping it a buck, the fight against the normalization of bigotry and Islamaphobia in the GOP has been a wash since even before Orange Jussolini was elected to be the nation’s 45th president. That ship has been sailed and it probably had slaves on it.

Pressley is right about the danger Boebert’s rhetoric and demonstrable lies pose to Muslims (and non-white people in general for that matter) though. In fact, just last week, Omar shared a death threat she received via voicemail that was clearly prompted by Boebert’s existence on the “I heart Muslim hate” soapbox.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, MSNBC revealed yet another video that shows Boebert calling Omar a “terrorist” and accusing her of praising terrorists.

“This is why so many Muslims across the country have reached out to our office and to other members of Congress because they know when anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia isn’t addressed, it’s the Muslim community that ends up paying for it,” Omar told MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Exactly.

ALSO SEE:

Rep. Ilhan Omar Claps Back At GOP White Woman Who Called Her A ‘Jihad Squad Member’

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Urges President To Act On Student Loan Debt As Biden Considers Executive Action

Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA 9 photos Launch gallery Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA 1. Ali Alexander Source:The Alex Jones Show 1 of 9 2. Jack Brewer Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Daniel Cameron Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Larry Elder Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Vernon Jones Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Burgess Owens Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Katrina Pierson Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Tim Scott Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Herschel Walker Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA [caption id="attachment_4232358" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty[/caption] Believe it not, Donald Trump gained a portion of his votes from Black people during the 2020 election. But what was it about his fear-mongering, disrespectful banter and obnoxious behavior that enticed these Blacks for Trump to cast their vote in his favor? A National Exit Poll conducted by the New York Times found that 18% of the Black men who did vote for Trump said that they appreciated his toughness and his ability to appear strong under pressure. Rappers like Kanye West and 50 Cent supported and coddled the former president for his semblance of power and bravado. Remember back in 2018, when Kanye took to Twitter and said that both he and Trump shared "dragon energy," even going so far as to call the turbulent former leader his "brother"? Take a look at any Trump rally over the last four years and especially in the past few weeks and you'll find a few Black folks peppered throughout the audience's sea of mostly white followers. 45's melanated believers come from all different kinds of backgrounds from politicians to conservative news reporters to average everyday joes like Maurice Woodside, who is also known as “Michael the Black Man," according to the Washington Post. https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1446963827950735366?s=20 Since 2016, the hardcore Trump supporter has been seen posted behind the former reality TV star's shoulder at a number of rallies holding a bold sign that reads, "BLACKS FOR TRUMP." At times Michael can be seen wearing a shirt proclaiming the conviction that “TRUMP & Republicans Are Not Racist." His Trump gear often includes a nod to his wild conspiracy website called Gods2.com. He has reportedly called former president Obama “The Beast” and he's even referred to Hillary Clinton as a Ku Klux Klan member. Michael began to grow popular amongst Trump and his cronies for his unwavering support, but after reporters did a little bit of digging into his past, the Florida native's record revealed that he had previously stabbed a man from Louisiana named Leonard Dupree in the eye with a sharpened stick while he was serving in a Black supremacist religious group. Who knew that was a thing, right? Michael spoke about the incident during an interview with href="https://audioboom.com/posts/6232241-maurice-symonette-proprietor-of-blacksfortrump2020-com-explains-some-controversial-comments-on"> Chicago’s WLS-AM in 2017. [caption id="attachment_4232666" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trump makes a move on Candace Owens during the Young Black Leadership Summit in the White House on Oct. 4, 2019. | Source: Bloomberg / Getty[/caption] “I belonged to Yahweh Ben Yahweh, and he was not violent; he was a black man that was destroyed by the Clintons because we were black and prominent and doing things positive, as they have attacked all-black organizations,” he explained. He then when on to add that he was proud of Trump for conquering "the Kingdom of Babylon", with his election win that year, adding that he had "delivered everybody out of the sure hands of death.” [caption id="attachment_4232667" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trump is followed by Ben Carson in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 7, 2019. | Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty[/caption] Michael isn't the only Black person who has shown an odd amount of support from Trump over the years. We already know about the likes of Ben Carson, Candace Owens and Paris Dennard, to name but a few Blacks who have long been riding for Trump. But they're far from the only Blacks for Trump, as shown by the growing, sunken list below. Let us know: Who did we miss?

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Moves To Strip Rep. Lauren Boebert Of Committee Assignments For Being A Raging Islamaphobe was originally published on newsone.com