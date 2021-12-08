‘Our Kind Of People’ Ends The Fall Season With Eye-Catching Prints

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Our Kind of People ended its fall season on with a fabulous bang. Although there was some shocking drama that took place, the fashion (in our opinion) upstaged it all. Fun and colorful prints were the theme of this episode, and the ladies of the show did not disappoint when it came to displaying these eye-catching fabrics.

Angela Vaughn (played by Yaya DaCosta) gave us all the fierceness in this snake print halter-top dress. The split on the leg and the opening in the chest area added the right amount of sexiness to this look. The gold bangles and the ball earrings accessorized this getup perfectly without overpowering the entire outfit. Her beautiful hair was styled in a half up, half down ‘do which accentuated the neckline of the dress.

Angela keeps on giving in the style department as she was a an absolute goddess in this flowing dress. The sleeves, the metallic print, and the plunging neckline all work together to make this dress a looker. Her gold snake earrings and simple pendant necklace went perfectly with the vibe of this outfit. Her cascading tendrils also added the right touch to this look.

Angela’s daughter, Nikki (played by Alana Bright), stayed true to her usual youthful fashion choices by donning a paisley print set that matched her free-spirited demeanor. Her wash-n-go hairstyle added some jazz to her garb.

The other ladies of Our Kind of People gave us jazziness on the fashion front as well. We absolutely adore the red floral/butterfly print kimono that the character on the left sported. Her sleek gray bob and her crocodile tote were a hit! The character in the middle did not come to play with her black and white tweed pantsuit complemented by her beautiful brooch. Her curly bob did her entire ensemble justice.

Do you have any favorite looks from this episode or from the fall season period? We’d love to hear from you!

