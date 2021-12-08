Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Last Remaining Popeyes Buffett In The World Is Closed Forever

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Popeyes is already a staple of American fast food, particularly in the South. However, one Popeyes stood out from the rest. Nestled in Lafayette, Louisiana, the Popeyes at Oil Center location on Pinhook Road was home to an all-you-can-eat buffet, a one-of-a-kind Popeyes experience.

Sadly, due to the pandemic, the experience is now over.

According to local outfit Hot 107.9, the buffet option at the location will no longer be available once indoor dining can resume.

For years, the Popeyes was the only one in existence where patrons could enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet of fried chicken, biscuits and assorted sides for only $10. But due to the pandemic, a change in management and an overall distrust of buffets, one of the most incredible gems in all of Louisiana is no more.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes Announce Official ‘Hottie Sauce’ + Franchise Deal

RELATED: Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch &amp; We Can’t Help But To Stan

RELATED: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes Sandwich

The Last Remaining Popeyes Buffett In The World Is Closed Forever  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close