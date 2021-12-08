The Last Remaining Popeyes Buffett In The World Is Closed Forever

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Popeyes is already a staple of American fast food, particularly in the South. However, one Popeyes stood out from the rest. Nestled in Lafayette, Louisiana, the Popeyes at Oil Center location on Pinhook Road was home to an all-you-can-eat buffet, a one-of-a-kind Popeyes experience.

Sadly, due to the pandemic, the experience is now over.

According to local outfit Hot 107.9, the buffet option at the location will no longer be available once indoor dining can resume.

For years, the Popeyes was the only one in existence where patrons could enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet of fried chicken, biscuits and assorted sides for only $10. But due to the pandemic, a change in management and an overall distrust of buffets, one of the most incredible gems in all of Louisiana is no more.

