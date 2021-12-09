Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Instagram Is Finally Returning Your Feed To Chronological Order In 2022

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

In this photo illustration, an Instagram app icon is...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Instagram is finally giving the people what they want above all – a chronological feed.

On Wednesday (December 8), Instagram head Adam Mosseri told a Senate subcommittee the company was working on a version of its feed which would show users’ posts in chronological order. Currently, the algorithm is sorted by posts based on user preferences.

The algorithmically sorted feed was initially introduced in 2016, then updated in 2017 to include recommended posts. Recently, it’s added posts by users who you don’t follow but may potentially follow based on posts you’ve liked previously. The feed is widely disliked by users who prefer having their posts and their friends’ posts appear on their timelines in a usual manner. Despite company assertions of the current feed being loved, users have continually opposed this and called for a return to the chronological feed.

Mosseri appeared before the Senate subcommittee, where senators asked him about child safety issues on the popular app. According to whistleblower Frances Haugen, the company was aware its app may be “toxic” for teenagers.

Despite its attempts to roll out features to keep children from harm, such as the Take A Break feature, Instagram has been grilled about content shared on its platform and how it has deteriorated some users’ mental health.

“What you’ve suggested so far is underwhelming,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told Mosseri before ending Wednesday’s hearing, referring to Take a Break and the other updates. “That ain’t gonna save kids from the addictive effects … of your platform.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Bares All In Instagram Birthday Photoshoot

RELATED: JT Rocks Blue Hair And Butterflies For Birthday Instagram Photoshoot

RELATED: Grand Opening, Grand Closing: JAY-Z Deactivates His Instagram Account

Instagram Is Finally Returning Your Feed To Chronological Order In 2022  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close