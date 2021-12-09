Arts & Entertainment
Common On Breakup With Tiffany Haddish: ‘We Weren’t Feeding The Relationship’

In an interview with "Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored," Common opened up about his breakup with Tiffany Haddish, explaining why the two officially decided to call it quits.

Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Common is opening up for the first time about his recent split with Tiffany Haddish, explaining to fans why the couple decided to part ways.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored via Page Six, Common had nothing but wonderful things to say about his now ex-girlfriend, telling the show’s host Jason Lee that the comedian is one of the best people he’s met in his life. “First of all, I want to say, Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life,” he said. “One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

He then added that the relationship was “real healthy and loving,” and that “It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. The communication, the respect, just all around, man.”

In spite of the 42-year-old’s wonderful qualities, Common explained that they ultimately split because they weren’t able to spend as much time together once lockdown ended and they had to go back to work, causing them to end their relationship. He continued, “I don’t think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

He also confirmed  that the breakup was “mutual” because neither one of them wanted to be “one foot in, one foot out.” Although their romantic relationship has ended, Common assured the publication that they are both better people because of it, saying, “I feel like both of us cherish and valued our relationship and both have come out better human beings.”

Common, 49, and the Girl’s Trip star officially split in November after one year of dating.

Common On Breakup With Tiffany Haddish: ‘We Weren’t Feeding The Relationship’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

