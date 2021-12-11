Arts & Entertainment
Ashanti Shuts Down Instagram In An All-Black Everything Look

Ashanti took to Instagram to share her latest all-black-everything look and we're swooning!

Ashanti Visits "Extra"

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Ashanti took to Instagram this weekend to share her latest ensemble, and once again we’re swooning over the gorgeous look! In a photo carousel, the 41-year-old looked gorgeous in all-black-everything, rocking black leather leggings, a black mock neck shirt, and a black Fendi bomber jacket. She paired the look with black fur and leather pointed-toe boots, a little black bag, and black sunnies. She added a pop of color with a blinged-out necklace, earrings, and rings on her fingers and rocked her hair in a slicked-back bob.

“Black goes with everything 🖤,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below. 

Earlier today, the singer also took to IG to share a video of her full outfit while strutting her stuff down the streets of NYC. “You better change your habits… cz boy u fu###n with a classic 🖤,” she captioned the short IG flick. See it below. 

 

Ashanti wore this trendy look while on a press run in New York City including an interview with The Breakfast Club where she was asked about her current relationship status and denied dating Flo’ Rida to the show’s hosts.

“Let the people know, Ashanti is not with Flo’Rida,” the singer exclaimed. “Be clear! That’s my brother. Me and Flo are super cool.”

Check out the clip below.

During the interview, she also touched on her relationship with her longtime friend, Ja Rule, explaining, that they’ll “always be linked musically,” no matter what. Check it out below.

Happy Birthday, Ashanti! Here Are 5 Times She Was Our Body Goals

Ashanti Serves Us Thighs In A Double Split Michael Costello Dress

Ashanti Shuts Down Instagram In An All-Black Everything Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

