Zendaya Coleman Makes Spiderwebs Look Alluring In This Custom Valentino Dress

Another day, another Zendaya Coleman slay!

The actress is on a promo tour for her latest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Her most recent stop was the last night’s Los Angeles Premiere, where she shut the entire red carpet down in a custom Valentino gown. About one year ago, Coleman was named a brand ambassador for Valentino, so there’s no surprise she’d show up in this jaw-dropping number.

Forget being in her bag, Coleman and her style team were 100% in their web when they constructed this look! The custom Valentino, spaghetti-strapped frock featured web detailing, a deep V-neckline, and a high slit up the front.

The Malcom & Marie actress wore her hair in long cornrows that fell down her back.

At one point, she posed with a black mask over her eyes.

I am obsessed with Coleman’s dedication to the Spider-Man theme for her red carpet appearances. Last week she attended a photocall for the film in a jeweled Alexander McQueen blazer partnered with jeweled stocking boots and spiderweb earrings.

Spider-Man: No Way Home officially premieres December 17th. That means we have a few more days of stylish appearances by the actress as she promotes her film. I don’t know about you, but I am living for these spider-infused, red carpet, statement-making ensembles. What do you think? Are you loving Coleman’s latest red carpet look?

