Elon Musk Has Absolutely No Idea What A ‘Karen’ Is

Mainstream media was clamoring to cover how Elon Musk owned the “lib” Sen. Elizabeth Warren by referring to her as “Karen” after she posted a tweet criticizing how the world’s richest man pays so little in taxes commensurate to his overall wealth and income.
A simple Google search showed that pretty much every single outlet covering the overblown Twitter beef was reveling in their reporting that Musk called the former presidential candidate “Senator Karen” all because she accurately and publicly called him out for “freeloading off everyone else.” Warren also appealed to “change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes.”
Where is the lie?
Musk responded in kind by tweeting sarcastically, “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen,” in a post accompanied by a prayer hands emoji.
Still ranting at Warren, Musk also tweeted, “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.”
The implication was clear: Musk knows he’s in the wrong but is instead deflecting and trying to shame Warren in a failed effort sparked by her public ridicule of him.
Putting aside for a moment the fact that the point of Warren’s tweet clearly went over Musk’s head, no one seemed to notice that he also completely misused the term “Karen” and clearly has a partial understanding of what it actually means, at best. At worst, he has absolutely no idea what a “Karen” actually signifies and represents.
If anything, he was the one who was coming across as a “Karen” via his entitled attitude toward a tax code that has been very favorable to him and other billionaires, which was precisely the intention of former President Donald Trump when he championed it into law.
To be sure, Karens are typically white women, like Warren. But not every white woman is a Karen, and certainly not every white woman who demands billionaires pay their fair share in taxes is a Karen.
That’s because a true Karen will always weaponize her whiteness in an effort to flex her purportedly morally superior existence and to police the behavior of someone who is typically Black or a person of color. (If anything, Warren is guilty in the past of trying to wield her non-existent Native American heritage as a bargaining chip, but that’s another, unrelated story…)
From this writer’s estimation, Warren did none of that when she called out Musk, who is worth a whopping $297 billion but paid an eye-popping $0 in federal income tax in 2018 – way less than the average American whose net worth is exponentially lower than Musk’s.
What Warren did carried none of the hallmarks of what Karens typically do. She neither called the police on Musk nor did she pretend to be the victim of a false crime reported to the authorities. She didn’t try to get him arrested under false pretenses. She didn’t play the victim. She didn’t even shed any so-called “white tears,” a nearly foolproof tried and true approach that typically evokes unwarranted sympathy.
Instead, Warren simply made the latest in a series of public pleas from a growing number of people for billionaires like Musk to stop taking advantage of tax loopholes put in place by Trump. Her sentiments were hardly unique.
In doing so, Warren also pointed to how Musk and his companies are enriched by billions of dollars in government subsidies funded by the average taxpayer with a higher tax rate even though he inexplicably lied last week that he doesn’t support federal subsidies at all.
In an article for TIME in which Musk was named its Person of the Year, he even had the nerve to say that government should keep its hands off his money.
“They’re basically saying they want control of the assets,” Musk said. “This does not result in, actually, the good of the people. You want those who are managing capital to be good stewards of capital. And I think the government is inherently not a good steward of capital.”
The irony.
1. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 1 of 35
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
2. School Committee ‘Karen’
2 of 35
3. Tigger flag Karen
3 of 35
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
4. Victoria's Secret Karen
4 of 35
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
5. Mailbox Karen
5 of 35
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
6. Karen goes shopping at Ross
6 of 35
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
7. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition7 of 35
8. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 8 of 35
9. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
9 of 35
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
10. Courtside Karen
10 of 35
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
11. Arlo SoHo Karen
11 of 35
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
12. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
12 of 35
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Teaching to Transgress by bell hooks (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
13. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
13 of 35
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
14. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument14 of 35
15. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
15 of 35
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
16. St. Louis 'Karen'16 of 35
17. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men17 of 35
18. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
18 of 35
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
19. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video19 of 35
20. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
20 of 35
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
21. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait21 of 35
22. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’22 of 35
23. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
23 of 35
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
24. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"24 of 35
25. Karen's husband
25 of 35
26. Karen's other husband26 of 35
27.
27 of 35
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— tyler perry’s shake-and-go wig (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
28.
28 of 35
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
29.
29 of 35
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
30.
30 of 35
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— tyler perry’s shake-and-go wig (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
31.
31 of 35
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
32.32 of 35
33.
33 of 35
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
34.
34 of 35
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
35.
35 of 35
