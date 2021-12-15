LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

You know a fashion item is hot when stylish celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé endorse it! Tracee posed beautifully on her Instagram in the black and white Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 Blazer, and we think this version of the blazer may be our favorite.

Tracee took to her Instagram to show off the swaggy blazer, and we absolutely love how she styled it. Styled by Grace Wrightsell and Karla Welch, Tracee sported the Gucci’s and Balenciaga’s “Hacker Project” blazer with platform Marc Jacob Mary Jane shoes, white socks, and Wolford sheer black stockings. Her hair was slicked back in a simple bun, and her makeup featured a blue smokey eye and a popping red lip. Tracee’s Tiffany & Co diamond necklace was the perfect accessory to add to this fierce look.

Tracee’s social media followers were absolutely here for her ensemble. Tons of celebrities sang her praises with fire emojis and heart eyes. One follower wrote, “It’s the whole fit for me! Especially the shoes with socks! Everything! .” While other followers praised every part of the outfit from her shoes to her white socks.

Just a week or so ago, Beyoncé rocked a similar look with the sparkly version of this blazer. Although Bey brought the pressure in her outfit, Tracee’s version of the Gucci’s and Balenciaga’s “Hacker Project” blazer is giving more couture vibes.

Your thoughts?

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Gives Us Holiday Vibes In A Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 RTW Sparkle Look

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

Five Times Tracee Ellis Ross Was Our Favorite Style Icon

Celebs Like Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé Love This Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 Blazer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: