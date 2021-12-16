Arts & Entertainment
Lori Harvey Serves Curves In A Pink Animal Print Knit Dress To The Dundas X REVOLVE Holiday Dinner

I don't think Lori Harvey plans to take her foot off of our necks anytime soon.

Peter Dundas & Evangelo Bousis Celebrate Dundas x REVOLVE Holiday Dinner

Lori Harvey hasn’t taken her foot off of our necks since she stepped on the scene. The model and owner of SKN by Lori Harvey has been making her rounds, and this time she was spotted at the ‘Dundas x REVOLVE’ Holiday Dinner at Craig’s Restaurant on December 14, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Peter Dundas & Evangelo Bousis Celebrate Dundas x REVOLVE Holiday Dinner

Harvey posed alongside Peter Dundas in a pink and black cutout sweater dress, made by the designer. Who better to show off designs from the Dundas x REVOLVE collaboration than this beauty? This is marketing at its finest because Harvey has enough finesse to sell water to the ocean.

Peter Dundas & Evangelo Bousis Celebrate Dundas x REVOLVE Holiday

The model and daughter to Marjorie and Steve Harvey just added hosting to her list of accomplishments. She joined forces with her stepdad to host the 70th Annual Miss Universe Pageant. This was an exciting moment for the stylish father-daughter duo. In an interview with People, Steve spoked gleefully of the opportunity.

“It is always a highlight of my year,” he explained. “Each show, I’m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage. I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.” Harvey added, “I’m so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day.”

Looks like 2022 will be another eventful year for the SKN beauty owner. If we know anything at all, it’s that she will continue to serve us great, stylish looks on a silver platter.

Lori Harvey Serves Curves In A Pink Animal Print Knit Dress To The Dundas X REVOLVE Holiday Dinner  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

