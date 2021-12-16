Gary Has All The Tea On NeNe Leakes’ Alleged New Boyfriend! [WATCH]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary Has All The Tea On NeNe Leakes' Alleged New Boyfriend!

Today’s “Gary’s Tea” focuses on two polar opposite celebrity relationships: one that’s reportedly just beginning and another that’s clearly come to an end — well, at least we hope it has to avoid any further embarrassment!

The latter pair is of course none other than Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who share a three-year-old daughter together and have been trying to make things work despite Thompson’s proclivity for cheating. The latest infidelity incident might’ve even led to the birth of a child, and you’ll be surprised to hear how Thompson is defending himself against alleged new baby momma Maralee Nichols.

NeNe Leakes on the other hand is getting into something new, with rumors that she’s began dating African fashion entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh. It’s all still alleged at the moment, but if so we’re glad that she’s managing to move on after losing Gregg.

Get all the info in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

[caption id="attachment_2724479" align="aligncenter" width="891"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] NeNe Leakes celebrated her 54th year in true hot girl fashion by debuting her alleged new man at her birthday party. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" veteran was surprised with her birthday celebration at her Linnethia Lounge in Georgia by her son Brett, where the couple was seen very cozy together the entire night. Sources say that her new boo is businessman Nyonisela Sioh who's from Liberia, Africa, and owns a couture suit company, Nyoni Couture in Charlotte, North Carolina, and an office in Atlanta.  TMZ reports that Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas introduced the two. Leakes lost her husband Gregg Leakes in September after he lost his long battle with cancer.  The two were married for over 20 years.  NeNe shared that his last words to her were: "I'm not going to leave you. God is going to bless you." She says that her husband "said he wanted me to move on with my life." The rumored boo comes three months after Gregg's passing. It is unclear how long they've been dating.

