NeNe Leakes Celebrated Her Birthday With New Rumored Boyfriend, Designer Nyonisela Sioh

NeNe Leakes was all smiles this week as she celebrated her recent birthday with her new rumored boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh. Her new beau is said to be a designer and a clothing boutique owner, owning a suit boutique with locations in Charlotte, NC, and Buckhead, GA.

The former RHOA star shared a few photos from her special night, posting a photo carousel on Instagram that featured her closest friends, family, as well as her rumored boo. “SWIPE: This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way!,” the now 54-year-old captioned the photo set. “My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt Not to mention, this is the 3rd gathering I’ve had this week I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time The rest of the pics will be in my story! ENJOY”

The intimate birthday bash took place at her Linnethia Lounge in Georgia and featured reality star, Porsha Williams, and her fiance, Simon as well as Shamea Moron of RHOA, and singer Keke Wyatt. NeNe also recently took to Instagram to share a few photos of her and Porsha from her intimate birthday bash, telling fans that although it’s been a while since the two have linked, they picked up right where they left off. “SWIPE: Me and Porsha had not played in these streets in a minute together! When we do get a chance to hookup, it’s a whole movie,” she captioned the photo set.

It’s great to see NeNe smiling after the death of her late husband, Gregg, who passed away tragically three months ago after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. While the mother of two has stayed pretty quiet on her grieving process, she has shared many tribute videos on social media expressing her love and telling fans how much she misses him.

