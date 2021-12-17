Local
New Area Codes for 513!

Looks like there are more phones in America than there are people.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced on Wednesday the approval of a plan to overlay a new area code over the existing 513 area code.

Starting in fourth quarter of 2023, all new phone subscribers will be assigned the new 283 area code.

This change will not impact the current 513 area codes.

Learn more about this story HERE.

