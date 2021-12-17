The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

CDC Recommends Pfizer & Moderna Vaccine Over J&J + FDA Lifts Restriction on Mailing Abortion Pills

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Maria More fills in to deliver today’s “Front Page News,” giving us updates on the CDC’s top recommended vaccines in the fight against coronavirus and the FDA’s new decision to allow abortion pills to be mailed which will definitely be a game-changer for many woman out there.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also in the headlines is the sad report of a 15-year-old Black girl from Bowling Green that was found dead following the tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest and South recently. She unfortunately was the 7th person in her family to lose her life in the natural disaster. The Daunte Wright murder trial is also a topic on our radar as the police officer on trial for his murder testifies in court today.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below, which also includes an always-entertaining sports update from the homie Rock-T:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

CDC Recommends Pfizer & Moderna Vaccine Over J&J + FDA Lifts Restriction on Mailing Abortion Pills  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close