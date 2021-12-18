Arts & Entertainment
Monica Steps Out In Fashionable All-Black Gucci x Balenciaga Ensemble

Monica gave us fashion goals yesterday in this sleek and sexy all-black Gucci x Balenciaga outfit.

Source: Don Juan Moore / Getty

Monica has been killing the fashion game lately and her latest look is proof that her style is only elevating from here! In an Instagram photo carousel, the 41-year-old looked sleek and sexy as she posed in an all-black Gucci x Balanciagai look.

The R&B songstress rocked a black blazer with Gucci’s signature G’s embossed in black and Balenciaga written in white throughout. She paired the look with shiny black leggings, black pointed-toe booties, a black turtleneck, and black gloves that matched her glossy trousers. She added a bit of flair to the look by posing with a pair of sleek black sunglasses and wore her hair in a soft-curled bob that was parted over to one side. She carried a black Balenciaga handbag and looked incredibly fly as she posed on a cobblestone street with a black umbrella.

Monica shared the look to her Instagram page in a series of photos without a caption, simply letting the gorgeous pictures speak for themselves. Check it out below.

Monica’s 10.7 million IG followers were loving this look on the legendary songstress with many taking to her comment section to share their stamps of approval. “Boss Lady,” one fan wrote while another said, “Sheesh 🔥.”

This isn’t the first time Mo stepped out in a Gucci x Balenciaga look. Just last week the beauty shared her look from a recent performance in New Orleans where she rocked a Gucci trench goat with matching Gucci leggings that connected to her pointed-toe shoes. Here, she wore a brown turtle neck and a brown leather skirt and posed in a series of photos and videos for the ‘Gram. Check it out below.

