Jada Pinkett-Smith Stuns In Red Ball Gown At ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Jada Pinkett-Smith stepped out last night for the premiere of "The Matrix Resurrections" and stunned onlookers in a glamorous red Giambattista Valli couture gown.

"The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening - Red Carpet

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Last night the stars were out for the premiere of the upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections. Among them was Jada Pinkett-Smith, who stunned audiences in an all-red ensemble.

The 50-year-old actress wore a strapless fiery red Giambattista Valli couture gown that featured a minidress silhouette and a long, puffy train that ran behind her as she flicked it up for the cameras. The actress wore her hair in a bald buzz cut that was almost down to the scalp and rocked a huge silver earring that was cuffed to her right ear. She finished off her gorgeous look with a pair of red stockings and a pair of red pointed-toe PVC pumps with ankle-wrap straps with a stiletto heel.

"The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening - Arrivals

Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty

Smith shared the look to her Instagram page in a photo carousel, sharing photos and videos from her stint on the green carpet along with her Matrix costars. “Here is a bit of raw footage from the Matrix green carpet last night. It felt so good to be reunited with @thematrixmovie fam. Matrix Resurrections will be released Dec 22nd❣,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

“Yessss Queen!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” one of Jada’s 10.9 million Instagram followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “YAAAAAAAAAAAAS!! C’MON “LIL’ RED ROBBIN!!!” Ha ha ha!!! 🤪🤣🤪🤣. Now THAAAAAT!!! Is how you make AN ENTRAAAAAAHNCE!!! 👏👏👏👏👏❤🙌🔥.”

The actress was also seen on the green carpet striking a post with her 23-year-old son Jaden Smith.

"The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening - Arrivals

Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty

We’re loving this look on the Hollywood star! Catch Jada and her costars in The Matrix Resurrections on December 22.

Jada Pinkett-Smith Stuns In Red Ball Gown At 'The Matrix Resurrections' Premiere

