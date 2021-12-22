National
Introducing Ava-Leigh: The Food Network’s Next Big Star!

As a kid, you may dream of many different things. You may want to be a doctor, a lawyer, or even the President of the United States.

But, for a local 10 year old, she wants to take the culinary world by storm! And she will get her chance to do that starting on December 27th at 8 PM on the Food Network & Discovery+ for the “Kids Baking Championship,” Season 10! Ava-Leigh has been preparing for her national TV debut and she gets to have that with her “uncle” & Weekend Ambassador, Sam Sirmons, with her radio debut!

