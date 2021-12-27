News
‘Stay Out’: Dr. Oz Reportedly Shuns Oprah From His Senate Campaign After She Made Him Famous

As it turns out, this is how he's thanking her.

Patrick McMullan Archives

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Oprah Winfrey and Patrick Robinson attend THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART’S Spring 2010 COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Gala at THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART on May 3rd, 2010, in New York City. | Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Oprah Winfrey launched the mainstream career of Dr. Mehmet Oz (Dr. Oz), helping to propel him to a coveted status of universal name recognition across virtually all U.S. households. But after a nearly 15-year affiliation between the two that has blessed the good doctor with an estimated net worth of $100 million, he has effectively told Oprah to kick rocks, according to a new report.

At least, the seems to be the sentiment being offered from the Republican U.S. Senate candidate running for office in Pennsylvania who is apparently looking to ramp up the conservatism and fend off any perceived guilt of Democratic allegiance by distancing himself from the all-world media maven.

Oz said as much during a fundraiser in New York City last week that included the likes of renowned conspiracy theorist and disgraced former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. It was there that Oz told the intimate gathering of Republicans that he told Oprah to fall back, the New York Post reported.

“I asked her to stay out,” Oz reportedly told attendees. “Don’t support me because if you get involved in any way, you’ll get hurt and I don’t want my friends hurt.”

Oprah, of course, has long supported Democratic candidates and even — according to reports — flirted with the idea of running for president herself to face off against Republican overlord Donald Trump. She counts people like former President Barack Obama and current Vice President Kamala Harris as her friends.

Those facts likely don’t ingratiate Oz to the Republicans he so desperately wants to be down with, so he made it a conscious point to not only ask Oprah “to stay out” of his campaign but also to tell those members of the Grand Old Party that the powerful Black woman has no place in his race (see what we did there?). It’s also unclear how Republicans feel about Oz’s Muslim faith, considering what

Critics will likely accuse Oz of being the latest in a long list of white men to use Black people to attain a certain level of power and prestige before trying to disassociate themselves from said Black people.

To be sure, Oz has been described as “Oprah’s protégé” who somehow became “Trump’s cheerleader.”

Oz and Oprah go back to 2004 when he first appeared on her hit talk show as a trusted medical expert. Oprah’s co-sign of “America’s doctor” endeared Oz to her viewers and well beyond and five years later spawned his own eponymous show that features him in a role that goes far beyond offering medical advice.

As it turns out, this is how he thanks her.

However, a closer look may reveal that keeping Oprah out of the Senate campaign could actually be mutually beneficial, what with Oz’s reputation for being a “peddler of medical misinformation.”

The final show of “Dr. Oz” is scheduled to air on Jan. 14, nearly two months after he announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

