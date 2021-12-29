News
Klanny Nanny Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kwanzaa A ‘Fake Religion Created By A Psychopath’

The QAnon congresswoman won't even take a holiday from being an unapologetic bigot.

MoveOn Mobile Billboard And Protest At Rep. Kevin McCarthy's Bakersfield Office Demanding Removal Of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From House Committee On Education And Labor

A view of the MoveOn Mobile Billboard and Protest at Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office demanding the removal of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from House Committee on Education and Labor on February 4, 2021, in Bakersfield, California. | Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

At this point, calling Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a racist is like saying the sky turns less blue when the weather is bad.

In this episode of Water Is Wet News, the same congresswoman who filmed herself ranting about an “Islamic invasion” of the U.S. government because Muslims were being elected to office, referred to Muslim members of Congress as the “Jihad Squad,” claimed Congress members weren’t official unless they were sworn in on the Bible, referred to Black people as “slaves” to the Democratic party, compared Black Lives matter to the KKK and claimed white Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects were being discriminated in jail “because of the color of their skin”also has a weird issue with the celebration of Kwanzaa.

On Sunday, after Christmas ended and Black Americans across the nation began to celebrate the weeklong holiday festivities in which we exchange gifts, eat traditional meals, light candles to honor the ancestors and, well, generally mind our own Black business, Greene was continuing the Anglo-Saxon tradition of shouting down any cultural practice that doesn’t have the white supremacist stamp of approval.

“Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath,” Greene tweeted. “You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS.”

So basically, a group of fellow Republicanswho are likely just as white nationalism prone as Republicans tend to be but aren’t basically Rush Limbaugh in a skirt like Greene is—offered a modest holiday greeting for those celebrating Kwanza and that was just too much for the QMoron and her aggressive white fragility to bear. So Greene called Kwanzaa a “fake religion” despite the fact that it’s literally not a religious holiday, and called its founder a “psychopath,” which is like the mayonnaise jar calling the snowflake “white.” (Am I the only one who thinks the “pot meet kettle” thing is kinda racist?)

As Business Insider pointed out, Kwanzaa was founded in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, who, in 1970, was convicted along with three other members of the US Organization, a Black liberation group, of brutally assaulting female members of the group in an attempt to force them to confess to conspiring against him.

Now, Karenga denied the accusations even after his conviction, but we can concede that he likely wasn’t a person to tout as some kind of great man or leader. Still, we essentially celebrate the massacre of indigenous people and theft of their lands on Thanksgiving, we celebrate a date when Black people were still enslaved and would be for more than a century and call it Independence Day and we celebrate Presidents’ Day and our Founding Fathers like most of them weren’t either slavers, rapists, unabashed white supremacists or all of the above—I think we can handle celebrating Kwanzaa despite the sins of its creator.

Also, Greene is literally going to bat for white nationalists who are accused of storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government all because their rust-flavored cult leader got voted out of office—who the hell cares what she thinks about Karenga?

All Greene’s tweet proves is that she won’t even take a holiday from being an unapologetic bigot.

Also, grass is green.

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

35 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 9:40 a.m. ET, Sept. 28, 2021 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. Frederick Joseph was at a dog park in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, with his fiancee, Porsche Landon, when the Black couple and their dog happened across an unidentified white woman—we’ll just call her Klan-ish Karen—who they said told them to “stay in your hood” during a spat over the couple’s dog, which they said she had mistaken for some other dog. https://twitter.com/FredTJoseph/status/1441919836112650242 Another video that was recently making the rounds on social media and showed a white woman walking her dog threatening an apparent neighbor and fellow dog-walker who was Black. It was unclear what the confrontation in what appeared to be an apartment complex stemmed from, but the white woman was the clear aggressor. The white woman was cursing up a storm, dropping F bombs left and right, as the Black woman apparently just stood there and recorded Karen's angry outburst. When the white woman yells for the Black woman to "get the f**k out of here," the Black woman calmly responds, "I live here." The white woman retreats, but then comes back at the Black woman saying inexplicably, "b*tches like you are the reason cellphones are a thing these days." The video's caption says, "I was minding my black business walking my dog when..." The post was accompanied by the now-obligatory #karensgonewild hashtag. "Let's find her," the caption encouraged the woman's followers. Watch the unfortunate encounter below. https://twitter.com/TomthunkitsMind/status/1438307714065702912?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Klanny Nanny Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kwanzaa A ‘Fake Religion Created By A Psychopath’  was originally published on newsone.com

