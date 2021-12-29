Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her Kids A Vending Machine For Christmas

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a vending machine for Christmas went viral.

The woman, who identifies as Ciearra Baker on social media, snapped a picture of her two kiddos with the large snack machine planted right in between them. Baker said that she chose to gift her daughter and son the machine with the hope of educating them on “making the right choices” with money. The business-minded mom added that she didn’t want to “handicap” her kids by buying them expensive toys, noting that “life is not easy.”

Well, the mother of two’s unconventional Christmas gift was met with a bevy of mixed reactions from social media users.

One person wrote in opposition:

“Coulda picked any day out of the 365 to do this but you pick Christmas where every kid should be enjoying gifts and stuff. My mans ain’t want to sell no buttafingers out a vending machine he wanted a PS5.”

Another social media goer named @wavypeanutbutter commented:

“I get it,” but they noted that the gift would have been more appropriate if the two kids were older.

“It’s just they’re a little too young in my opinion…I’ve would have did it when they are teenagers…..maybe between 14-16,” they mentioned.

While a third user chimed in:

“I would’ve gifted this on New Year or something. I like to see kids be kids, especially on Christmas. I don’t believe in rushing their childhood. It was a good idea though. I understand the message. It was just delivered on the wrong day but do whatever it is you like with yours.”

On the other hand, Baker was met with an outpour of support from a ton of social media goers who congratulated the forward-thinking momtrepreneur for setting up her kids for success.

@millionairecee__ wrote:

“This was a VERY smart idea actually! Bump the Jordans, ps5, and all that stuff. Once they see how much money they will have coming in they will thank their mom for that gift.”

Another person replied:

“MAN IM SETTING MY KIDS AHEAD OF THE GAME !!! WEALTH OVER TOYS …..NORMALIZE THAT!”

While a third user simply wrote:

“HER KIDS, SHE CAN DO WHAT SHE WANTS!”

Well, this certainly caused quite a rift on the internet, but what do you think? Was it good for Baker to give her kids a head start with teaching business acumen or was she taking away the Christmas spirit in your opinion? Sound off in the comments!

We got to say, we absolutely love what Ms. Baker is doing. According to her Facebook page, the busy mom is a proud entrepreneur herself. She runs a mobile fashion business called “Kidz Glam Kloset” and has recruited a bit of help from her daughter to run and promote the fashionable boutique. MADAMENOIRE reached out to Baker for a comment about her family hustle, but we have yet to hear back. We’ll definitely keep you posted if we do!

